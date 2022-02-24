Tour de Khyber National Cycle Race concludes

The first Tour de Khyber National Cycle Race, organized jointly by KP Culture and Tourism Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North was completed at Dawatoi area of Tirah valley.

In the second round, Mohsin Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green got first position, Sadiqullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White got second position, and Farman Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green got third position. Organizers and participants said that purpose of such activities in the merged districts is to show positive image of Pakistan. Soon tourist fairs will also be started in the merged districts.