GCU Syndicate members ask governor to convene meeting

Several letters have been written to VC GCUDr Asghar Zaidi by Syndicate members for convening meeting of the Syndicate to deliberate matters, particularly declining of academic rankings of the prestigious institution and consistent incidents of harassment and victimisation with senior faculty members,but the VCis using delaying tactics.

Finally, six members of Syndicate i.e., Prof Sajida Vandal, Dr Parvez Hassan, Humayun Fareed, Ms. Hina Jilani, Shafqat Rana and Prof Khalid Manzoor Butt have jointly written a letter to Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar requesting him to direct the VC to convene an urgent meeting to resolve some serious issues of the GCU. It is pertinent to mention that last meeting of Syndicate was held after more than one year. However, in the same meeting it was decided that from onward meetings of Syndicate will held regularly and not more three months. It is worth mentioning that about seven months have already passed when last meeting was held.