Xiaomi introduces Redmi Note 11 series in Pakistan

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 11 series for Pakistani markets, pushing forward the legacy of the Redmi Note series with two all-new devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11. Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series again brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC-making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before. Also announcedthe brand-new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series.Flagship-level camera setup will deliver outstanding photography. Raising up the flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 once again feature 108 & 50MP primary sensors respectively, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details. Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52" sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and color performance, with excellent results even in dim light. The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.













