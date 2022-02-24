Path of non-alignment

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to reiterate that Pakistan cannot afford to be part of any of the many blocs that are springing up in international politics, just ahead of the Russia tour, makes a lot of sense. It should also settle pointed questions raised in the press, this space included, about how the flight to Moscow might be taken in Washington, which is very important considering our reliance on debt money that only the most powerful, western-backed international financial institutions (IFIs) can provide. Pakistan has already suffered to no end by first choosing a party in the Cold War then being forced to take sides in the so-called war against terrorism. And now the decision to stay well away from any talk of alliances, etc, is the right thing to do and reflects a lesson well learnt.

Still, it might be too much to hope that the Pakistani PM can help mediate a thaw between the Russian Federation and Nato countries. This has become a high-stakes game in which neither side is going to want to blink first. There’s no way that Russia will stand for Nato forces so close to its borders, and for Washington to wave its fists and rattle its sabre only to back down would be too much of an embarrassment for the Biden administration. As for what sort of mutual compromise could make both sides come half-way to shake hands, it’s not very likely that Islamabad can bring much to the table.

Pakistan’s ties with China have also rubbed the Americans the wrong way. But there, too, the PM has been very clear that business and trade relations, especially CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) coordination does not imply in any way that we are taking sides in the great confrontation between Beijing and Washington. For a poor, third-world, debt-burdened country like Pakistan, the wisest course is to build alliances based on economic and trade interests that will expand our economy and raise our export revenue. The business of which country or group of countries is lining up to take the lead in international affairs, or who’s going to side with whom, is not our business at all. *