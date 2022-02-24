Oil at 2014 highs

This week Brent crude finally came within a whisker of the dreaded $100 per barrel barrier, touching highs not seen since 2014, before retreating only mildly because US sanctions have so far spared the Russian oil industry. But the immediate term trend is clear enough. And it is, quite unfortunately, not in keeping with the finance ministry’s optimism that oil should begin to drop around the end of the first quarter of the new calendar year. That’s what most budgetary projections were based on, so now an urgent recalibration might be needed. The government is still reeling from the previous Rs12.03 per litre hike in prices at petrol pumps, with farmers staging protests in and around main cities and all business lobbies asking for an immediate downward revision.

OCAC (Oil Companies Advisory Committee) has also warned that HSD (high speed diesel) might run short just around harvest season, which is only a couple of months away; even though there are sufficient supplies at the moment. If timely action is not taken, and adequate supplies are not arranged, then there will be another price shock that will have just as much to do with the government’s failure to act in time as with international prices completely out of its sphere of influence.

Now the government’s somewhat strange calculations and expectations about the oil market are also being exposed. Why it expected oil to drop when most traders and portfolio managers were counting on it to rise to at least $100 per barrel is not easy to understand and it hasn’t been explained. In fact, oil’s been a problem ever since the world started recovering from Covid; and that too because the green lobby pushed governments to scale back crude oil production when economies were closed, and supply has remained short of demand ever since. This has been a much bigger factor so far than war clouds gathering over Ukraine. Whatever the reason, though, the fact is that the market has defied our projections, and it is time to take remedial measures. *