Pakistan desires peace with all neighboring countries: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD:Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the foreign Policy of Pakistan is independent and it revolves around protecting her own socio-economic interests. Pakistan always desires peace with its neighbours as peace is the only recipe for socio-economic development in the region, the Speake said while addressing the inaugural session of Regional Dialogue 2022 “South Asia: Emerging Opportunities and Challenges “organized by Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad (IRSI) today in Islamabad.

He said that regional prosperity and economic stability is interlinked with regional peace. Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Afghanistan has been passing through a challenging time in her history and it is incumbent upon all stakeholders to support peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that masses in Afghanistan need support of international community for revival of trade and business in the country. He said that the situation in Afghanistan can be volatile if not taken care of by world nations.

While talking about the performance of Executive committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, he said that this committee is working to translate the challenges in Afghanistan into opportunities as parliamentary contribution is vital for reviving peace with all its neighbours.

He said that the visit of Imran Khan Prime Minister of Pakistan to Russia indicates the efforts of Pakistan for regional integration and connectivity. While appreciating the role of academia and scholars input, he sought the suggestions of well researched proposals of research institutes to make foreign policy of Pakistan more vibrant and proactive.

Ambassador Nadeem Riaz Head of IRSI said that the situation in neighboring countries of Pakistan is challenging and these challenges can be transformed into opportunities with research and vision. Dr. Neil’s Hegewisch country Director Friedrich Ebert Stif Tung Pakistan ( FES) said that regional prosperity is interlinked with universal health and education for all.