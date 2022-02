LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday condoled the death of eminent educationist, intellectual and writer Prof Dr Mehdi Hassan. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the educational and journalistic contributions of Dr Mehdi Hassan.

Prof Mehdi Hassan rendered invaluable services in journalism and education sectors, he said and added that the services of Dr Mehdi Hassan would be remembered for a long.