Pakistan sees again rise in COVID-19 death count

On Wednesday, after witnessing a week-long decline in the COVID-19 death count, the country again reported 43 deaths in a day. According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has reported 43 COVID-19 deaths and 1,232 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,502,641. However, the overall death toll climbed to 30,096.

Moreover, a total of 41,744 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 1,232 came COVID positive.

Statistics 23 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,744

Positive Cases: 1232

Positivity %: 2.95%

Deaths :43

Patients on Critical Care: 1230 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 23, 2022

However, as of yesterday, 3,154 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,409,515.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 64,262.

On the other, 565,319 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 499,768 in Punjab, 215,337 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,988 in Islamabad, 35,294 in Balochistan, 42,754 in Azad Kashmir and 11,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.