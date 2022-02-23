Biden meets with Ukraine FM to ‘reaffirm’ support: W.House

Washington: US President Joe Biden met Tuesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to “reaffirm” support for Kyiv amid soaring tensions with Russia.

Biden met with the top diplomat after Russia recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent to “reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden assured Kuleba the United States “would continue providing security assistance and macroeconomic support to Ukraine,” while also reiterating Washington’s readiness “to respond swiftly and decisively to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”