PKR falls to 176.23 against USD

Pakistani rupee depreciated by 48 paisas (-0.27 percent) against the US dollar on Tuesday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs175.75 in the interbank market and closed at Rs176.23. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 50 paisas during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 176.25 and low offer of 175.85. Within the open market, the rupee remained unchanged and was traded at 176.50/177.50 per dollar.

On the other hand, the greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index, accelerated gains further north of the 96.00 mark on the back of persistent risk-off sentiment. The index advanced for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday supported by the deterioration of the geopolitical scenario after military escalation in Eastern Ukraine. The safe haven appeal of the US dollar remains well and sound on the back of the strong resurgence of risk aversion. Overall, the rupee shed 37 paisas against the American currency during the last two days of this week, while it has depreciated by Rs18.80 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22. However, the local unit has appreciated by 28 paisas during the current year 2022.

The currency dealers said that the reports about escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions surged the oil prices in the international markets, which pressured Pakistani rupee. They said that sharp depreciation in PKR has been witnessed as the US market opened after three holidays on Tuesday and increased dollar’s demand from customers in the local market added pressure on rupee.

They said the rupee is bearing the brunt of increasing trade deficit, surging import bill due to rise in oil prices, shrinking reserves, and speculative elements. The oil import bill recorded a sharp increase in the first seven months (July-January) of 2021-22 from a year ago owing to rising prices on the international market and massive depreciation of the rupee. The oil import bill surged 107.35 percent to $11.7 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.