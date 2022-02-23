SIDB organises awareness seminar on soft business loans

On directives of the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan, the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) organized an awareness seminar regarding soft loan upto Rs.10 million for SMEs in the province here on Tuesday. Besides, Managing Director (MD) SIDB Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Nauman Fayyaz, DMD Mohammad Saleem, former president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC() Maqsood Anwar Pervez, president, Industrialists Association Kohat Road, Waheed Arif, Senior Officer State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Abdullah Afridi, Vice President BoK Akhundzada Tehmeed, Additional Director of the Bank of Khyber (BoK), Asad Kakakhel, local industrialists and other officers of BoK attended the seminar at large. Addressing the seminar, the Additional Director BoK, Asad Kakakhel said that the government is making efforts for promotion of industries to generate employment opportunities. For this purpose, he said the provincial government has introduced a loan scheme of up to Rs10 million for beginning and enhancement of business for businessmen.













