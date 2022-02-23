Brent trims gains after breaching $99 mark on supply concerns

Crude oil prices hit above $99 a barrel, the highest in more than eight years, before trimming some gains, as fears mounted that supplies would be disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. As of 1330 hours GMT on Tuesday, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $2.06 (+2.16 percent) to reach $97.45 a barrel. Analysts expect Brent crude will reach $100 a barrel in the coming days, amid supply fears. The price was last above that level in 2014. On the other hand, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price reached $93.71 a barrel, up by $2.64 (+2.90 percent). WTI hit the $95.81 mark during early trading. The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $92.79 a barrel with a decrease of 2.65 percent, Arab Light was available at $95.91 a barrel with an increase of 4.16 percent and the price of Russian Sokol went up to $97.84 a barrel with 3.33 percent increase.

The oil market is closely monitoring growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine over Moscow’s recognition of the breakaway Donbass republics.