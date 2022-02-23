Private cellular company launches 7th Cohort of Naya Aghaaz

Telenor Pakistan has launched its 7th cohort of the Naya Aghaz program to drive women’s reintroduction into the workforce. The Naya Aghaaz program, first launched in 2014, was designed to create an inventive way of acquiring talent that aims to get women back to work allowing them to re-invent themselves in their careers, said a news release issued on Tuesday.

The recent batch of Naya Aghaaz associates comprises 11 women, from various geographical, educational, and professional backgrounds, who will be placed in varying roles, including gaming, growth hacking, segments, HR partnering, field operations, revenue assurance, tax accounting, and B2B enterprise solutions, throughout their 9-month long tenure.

Since its inception, Naya Aghaaz has opened doors to not only cater to an untapped segment of the nation’s talented workforce but also create a fresh pool of skilled resources that are better prepared to overcome challenges and break stereotypes. Since its launch, Telenor Pakistan has hired a total of 105 associates with a conversion rate of 40pc.

Speaking to the press on the occasion, Chief Human Resource Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Oystein Bakken said, “We work outside the box, we work together and we strive to come up with new and practical opportunities that promote social development and the betterment of every individual, irrespective of gender.” He further said, “It’s our responsibility as an influential organization to set the bar high when it comes to inclusion, both within and outside the workplace. The inclusion of women specifically holds the potential to have far-reaching social impacts that empower them to make significant contributions to the socio-economic development of their families and communities. As we have seen in the past, we hope to see more companies take inspiration from Telenor Pakistan in creating workplace cultures that empower women to get back to work and thrive in leadership roles.”

Renowned for its progressive values, Telenor Pakistan has designed several initiatives over the years that offer women the tools necessary to succeed.

Last year, the network also partnered with the World Bank to train more than 1,100 women entrepreneurs on design thinking skills, as a part of the Girls Learn, Women Earn initiative as it continues to inspire women to take up roles in our society that further add to the socio-economic development of the country.

In addition to upskilling that comes with the program, Telenor Pakistan further offers facilities like mental health counseling, customized learning calendars, mentorships, placement support, flexible work, and Naya Aghaaz alumni connect to name a few. The organization remains motivated towards offering women practical work opportunities and training to improve their career prospects and prepare them for the world we know today and anticipate in the future.