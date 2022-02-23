SNGPL assures APTMA of maximum gas supply on priority

Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani Tuesday assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership of maximum supply of gas to the export industry on priority. He assured of the redressal of low gas pressure issues and lauded the role of the textile industry in creating jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting exports of the country. He was talking to Central Chairman of the Association Abdul Rahim Nasir who called on him along with Chairman APTMA Northern Zone Hamid Zaman, Secretary General Raza Baqir and Tahir Basharat Cheema, Energy Advisor. SNGPL Managing Director agreed to hold regular meetings of focal persons for the reconciliation of gas and GIDC (Gas Infrastructural Development Cess) bills. On the issue of energy audit, Hamdani asked APTMA to develop efficiency audit TORs (Terms of Reference) for further consideration by concerned authorities. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir urged the MD SNGPL to resume 100 percent gas supply, as high demand related to winter season was over.













