Which Khan offered Deepika her first film?

Deepik Padukone’s latest revelation will leave you surprised if you’d been thinking filmmaker Farah Khan was the first person to offer Deepika her first movie. Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today. She has to her credit not only a string of highest-grossing movies but a social media following of over 64 million.

Deepika entered the film industry with Farah Khan’s 2007 directorial Om Shanti Om, which earned her rave reviews and made her a household name. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and, according to Farah, she always wanted to cast Deepika in one of her films since she saw her in the music video for Himesh Reshammiya’s single Naam Hai Tera Tera. In her latest interview, Deepika has spilled the beans on her first ever film offer.

“Salman is the first person to offer me a film,” Deepika told Bollywood Hungama. “The tragedy is that I was not ready for it. I had just started modelling, and I think somebody had mentioned my work to him or he happened to see it or something like that happened.”

She didn’t name the film and added that she didn’t want to be an actor at that time. Two years later, however, she made her debut with Om Shanti Om.

“He saw potential in me when even I didn’t know I had it,” said Deepika.

Deepika’s latest release was Gehraiyaan. The film featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and was released on Amazon Prime Video.