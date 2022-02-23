Hamza Shahbaz sings Bollywood song; video goes viral

The video of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif singing a song from the Bollywood movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar is viral

The video sees the son of former chief minister Punjab, sitting at the head of the table, singing the song at what looks like a gathering and singing the song of the film’s same name.

Hamza Shahbaz recited the lines zindagi to bewafa hai ek din thukrayegi maut mehbooba hai apne saath lekar jayegi mar ke jeene ki ada jo duniya ko sikhlayega, wo muqaddar ka sikandar from the melody.

The people praised his singing skills and clapped over the performance.

It is pertinent to mention he earlier sang the song Hame tum se pyar kitna from the Bollywood movie Kudrat and Suhani chandni raatein during a reception as part of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar.

Maryam Nawaz can be seen signing the classic tune Jab koi baat biggar Jaye while sitting next to his cousin Hamza Shahbaz.

The two videos were posted on Twitter and reshared countless times by the application’s users.