Why couldn’t Ali Fazal celebrate $100 million business of ‘Death On the Nile’?

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal’s Hollywood movie ‘Death on The Nile’ crossed $100 million at the Global Box Office.

Ali Fazal, who last appeared in the multi-starrer ‘Death on the Nile’, took to the micro-blogging site on Monday, expressing his excitement as the mystery drama grossed $100 million on Global Box Office. “Never really made it to the 100cr club. But I think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so,” he tweeted on Monday.

Furthermore, the 35-year-old actor had a rather unique idea to celebrate the huge achievement, as he further wrote, “Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar.”

However, the poor guy’s ‘Rajma-Chawal’ dreams were soon crushed by his rumoured partner, the Bollywood actor and ‘Fukrey’ co-star, Richa Chadha.

Richa quoted his tweet with a number of emojis including a red heart and clap, while being a spoilsport for Ali. “No rajma was soaked yesterday. Please have regular daal-chawal. Thanks,” she wrote. Adapted from crime writer Agatha Christie’s same-titled book, Kenneth Branagh directorial stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, and Dawn French among others.

The murder mystery film hit screens earlier this month and is currently running successfully in theatres.