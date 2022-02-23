‘Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness’ — will fans witness a new Wolverine?

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer released Feb 14 at Super Bowl in the US.

Fans are busy speculating which crossovers might take place from Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds to Professor X played by Patrick Stewart.

Both the actors have denied being part of the film.

As it turns out, another character might be on the list of possible cameos in the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer. A movie insider Jospeh Deckleimer has claimed that Wolverine will be a part of Doctor Strange 2 but the character will not be essayed by Hugh Jackman.

He wrote, “We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman.”

This left fans in shock and they immediately started guessing who the actor could be. Their guesses ranged from Daniel Radcliffe to Zac Efron.

The first standalone sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’, the film follows the Sorcerer Supreme’s efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse to bleed into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

The film is also set after the events that occur in ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’, and portrays Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda Maximoff.

‘Multiverse of Madness’ also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film, which is directed by Sam Raimi. The film will hit US theatres on May 6.