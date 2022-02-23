‘Heropanti 2’ — Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria wrap up action-packed Dubai schedule!

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will be joining hands-on screen for the first time with ‘Heropanti 2’, which is one of the most awaited films of the season.

Recently, the duo has finally wrapped up the last action-packed schedule in Dubai.

The audiences have been waiting with a bated breath for Tiger Shroff romancing the gorgeous Tara Sutaria, in the biggest action flick of the industry.

Since then, the audience is waiting for the film. The cast has been updating the fans through their social media about their shooting days from Abu Dhabi Desert.

It would be the second time the audience will see Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria together on screen. It’s a great surprise for Tara’s fans to see her in an action-packed film.

Tiger has some more big releases scheduled for this year. Heropanti 2 will be released on April 29, 2022.

Whereas, ‘Ganpath is said to get a release on December 23, 2022. Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 and ‘Ek Villian Returns’.