‘Bachchhan Paandey’ — Akshay Kumar’s desi godfather avatar crosses 47 million views

On filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday, the trailer of his upcoming production – the highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ was released and it took the Internet by storm.

The trailer headlined by Akshay Kumar in and as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez opened to nothing short of a thunderous response.

Such was the reception the action-comedy received that the trailer crossed over 45 million views in less than 24 hours and trended on Twitter and YouTube on the numero uno spot for 2 days.

A high voltage tale of action, comedy and crime, the ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer with its experimental background score, top-notch action choreography, Akshay Kumar’s signature flair for comedy and outstanding performances by the ensemble cast, gave audiences much to look forward to.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the entertainer takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022.