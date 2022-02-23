Whyte signs up for world title clash with Fury

LONDON: Reigning champion Tyson Fury said Tuesday that Dillian Whyte had signed a contract that sets up a world heavyweight title fight between the two British boxers. British media reports say the fight will take place on April 23, possibly at London’s Wembley Stadium, although the date and venue have still to be confirmed. Whyte, a mandatory challenger for Fury’s World Boxing Council title, had a deadline of 0600 GMT on Tuesday to agree a deal after veteran co-promoter Frank Warren won the purse bids with an offer of $41 million £30 million). But Whyte is entitled to a mere 20 percent of the prize fund and there were reports the 33-year-old Londoner was seeking a renegotiated agreement to increase his share of the deal. It now appears, however, that he has settled for the existing terms. Fury, won the WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020, following a split decision draw in the pair’s first encounter, and enjoyed a successful first defence with an 11th-round knockout of the American in October. The champion has repeatedly goaded Whyte on social media.













