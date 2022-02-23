Zimbabwe’s bid for Test in Australia likely to fall flat

HARARE : Zimbabwe’s bold request for a one-off Test to headline their tour of Australia later in the year is set to be knocked back with Cricket Australia preferring the original plan of three ODIs amid a “very busy” schedule. As part of the ICC’s Super League, Australia were meant to host Zimbabwe for three ODIs in August 2020 but the series was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Australia’s border closures and strict quarantine requirements quelled the tour being rescheduled last year.

But with the country’s borders open ––– even Western Australia’s unyielding hard border is due to be removed on March 3 ––– and Australia’s congested calendar having space in August and September, Zimbabwe’s tour is set to be resurrected with discussions ongoing between the boards.

Closing in on a rare visit to Australia, Zimbabwe Cricket has launched an audacious bid to add a one-off Test alongside three ODIs. Zimbabwe and Australia have only played three Tests against each other with the last two being in October 2003 in a short series best remembered for Matthew Hayden briefly setting a world record score of 380 in the first Test at the WACA. “We told them we want a one-off Test to be part of the tour,” ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said. “We don’t play many Tests, so if there is an opportunity to play against Australia it would be good for our team. A Test match against Australia in their conditions would be great development for our players, who would really look forward to the challenge.”

With Zimbabwe planning to host India for an ODI series in August, the tour could be earmarked for September. ZC has also pitched three T20Is as an alternative to the one-off Test in what might be a more enticing proposal ahead of the T20 World Cup. But CA said the original tour plan would likely remain unchanged amid a grueling schedule, which includes three tours of the subcontinent in the next 12 months and a T20 World Cup title defence on home soil later in the year.