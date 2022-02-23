Zardari, Shehbaz ‘fine-tune’ no-trust plan against govt

Leaders of the Opposition have termed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 law a “fascist and dictatorship” bill in a joint statement issued on Tuesday. The joint statement was released after a meeting was held between PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI’s Maulana Asad Mahmood. According to the statement, the leaders held an “important conversation” over their plans to bring about a no-confidence motion against the PTI government, a provate TV channel reported.













