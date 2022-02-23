Pak-Saudi ties based on religious, cultural values, says Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the government and people of Saudi Arabia on its National Day.

In a statement issued here, he said the day is a shining chapter of the Islamic history, heritage and the ideal state of modern times.

The strong relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on centuries-old history, religion and cultural values, he noted. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep- and long-standing relationship that will last forever, he said and added that cooperation and harmony exist between the two brotherly countries in all areas of mutual interest. He said Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in every possible way. Their friendship is a glowing example for the world while Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia as their second home.

Pakistanis have a spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and the peoples of both countries are interlinked in strong bonds of brotherhood, the CM concluded.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to unparalleled sacrifices and achievements of the armed forces in war against terrorism in the country. In a statement on the completion of five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, he said that peace has been maintained in the country ,and commended armed forces who strengthened peace by giving great sacrifices.

“The armed forces have broken the backbone of terrorists and the nation would not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs who are the proud heroes of the nation”, he said.

The martyrs have given their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday handed over the notification of appointment as CM’s coordinator for Livestock and Dairy Development, to former central president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing Syed Ali Abbas Shah Bukhari here.

Extending his good wishes, the chief minister expressed the hope that Ali Abbas would play an active role in further improving the Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

Ali Abbas Bukhari thanked the CM for the responsibility and assured him of utilising all-out efforts for betterment of the department.