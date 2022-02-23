UAE abolishes rapid PCR test requirement for Pakistanis

The UAE government has abolished the requirement of pre-departure rapid PCR tests at airports for passengers travelling to Dubai and Sharjah from Pakistan and three other countries, according to a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

However, passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka will still have to submit a valid negative PCR test certificate for a test conducted at an approved facility within 48 hours of departure.

“The 48-hour period will start from the time the sample is submitted to a laboratory,” CAA spokesperson Saifullah said. “Passengers will also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai and will self-quarantine until the results are released.” FlyDubai and Emirates also issued circulars which confirmed that a rapid PCR test conducted six hours prior to departure would no longer be required, effective immediately.

The UAE authorities had made it mandatory for Pakistani travellers to get a negative rapid PCR test conducted within four hours prior to departure of a flight for Dubai in August last year.