Registration of crimes be ensured in all cases: IGP

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that protection of life and property of citizens, eradication of criminal elements and easy provision of services to citizens were among top priorities of Punjab police. In this regard, supervisory officers should improve crime control and service delivery accordingly, he said and added that steps should be taken on priority basis to provide relief to the poor and senior citizens and to prevent crimes against women.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that delay in registration of FIR was not tolerable, adding that free registration of crime should be ensured in all cases.

He issued this directives while presiding over a meeting at RPO Office Multan and addressing the Police Darbar at Police Lines Multan.

The IGP said that special campaign should be launched on kite flying and aerial firing in collaboration with district administration, civil society and parents and strict legal action against violators should not be delayed.

He said that a special campaign should be launched against drugs in collaboration with educational institutions and no negligence would be tolerated in arresting the court absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Rao Sardar Khan said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted on prevention of gender based crimes against women and children, adding that officers should hold open court regularly under open door policy.

He said that the welfare of police personnel and families of martyrs was his top priority so loans of up to Rs.1.5 million were being provided to low income police employees who did not have personal homes with collaboration of Akhuat Foundation.