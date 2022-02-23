Most parts of Balochistan facing drought: Sanjrani

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Country Head of the World Food Program (WFP) Chris Kaye here on Tuesday discussed ongoing projects of the World Food Program in different parts of Pakistan, especially in Balochistan.

During a meeting, the head of the agency briefed the Senate chairman on the WFP’s plans.

Briefing the Senate chairman, the WFP Country Head said that in collaboration with Ehsaas Program, WFP is working on projects in different parts of Pakistan, and in collaboration with Turkish welfare organization, distribution of rations and welfare work is ongoing in the Chaghi area of Balochistan.

Sanjrani said the efforts of the WFP to reach out to the backward classes were commendable and there were problems due to malnutrition and backwardness in remote areas of Pakistan.

Most parts of Balochistan are suffering from drought due to a lack of rainfall. He said the government was working with the welfare agencies and international organizations to alleviate the sufferings of the people of such areas and food shortages and climate change is creating problems for people of remote areas.

It is very important to build the capacity of the welfare organizations working on these projects. The Senate chairman said that malnutrition and climate change are emerging as a global challenge and global efforts are required to overcome them Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by climate change which needs to be addressed jointly.

Chris Kaye said the WFP was well aware of these issues and was providing all possible assistance to overcome these challenges. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the COVID-19 pandemic has created economic problems in Pakistan and globally which has led to a large number of people suffering from malnutrition and food insecurity and in these difficult times the government of Pakistan has provided relief to the people. Various steps have been taken to provide necessities of life to underprivileged sections of society.

Sanjrani assured the WFP head of all possible cooperation and called for further intensification of welfare work in remote areas.

He said the projects should be started as a special package for Chaghi district so that relief could be provided effectively.