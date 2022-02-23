PC board endorses HEC bidding price

An important Board meeting of the Privatisation Commission (PC) held under the Chairmanship of Saleem Ahmed deliberated over one-point agenda regarding the approval of bidder and bidding price of HEC.

Federal Minister Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro, Federal Secretary, Board members, Financial Advisors (FAs) and senior officials of the Ministry of Privatisation attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The bidding took place yesterday, and IMS Engineering Private Limited succeeded by offering the highest bid of PKR 99.999 per share.