Tarakai directs framing of rules, regulations for public schools

KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the authorities of the department to frame rules and regulations for all public/model schools of the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Peshawar Public School (PPS) here on Tuesday. Under new rules the provincial minister said that besides time duration of employment, performance and best academic qualification should also be linked with the promotion. Teachers with poor performance will not be promoted to next grade and also directed evolving procedures for the Annual Confidential Reports (ACR) of the employees.

During the meeting, the Board in light of the recommendations of the selection committee approved the promotion of selected employees to next grades while for correction in the date of birth, approved the adoption of the procedure of GFR-116. The board also approved the withdrawal of the discretionary powers of waiving of the fee of 10% students while the matter of the non-payment of fees for the children.