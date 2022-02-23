PM lauds Afridi’s role in raising awareness on Kashmir issue

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. The Prime Minister was apprised of the steps taken by the Kashmir Committee in various international forums to help raise awareness on the Kashmir dispute, especially with the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), European Union (EU), US Congress and other international parliamentary bodies and stakeholders over the past two years.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the progress on ongoing development schemes in Kohat Division.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Kashmir Committee for raising the issue of Kashmir at the international level and directed them to intensify their efforts for this purpose.

The Prime Minister directed the Chairman Kashmir Committee to ensure timely completion of various development schemes being implemented in Kohat Division to provide maximum relief and facilities to the people.