CCPO lauds lawyers’ role in restoring democracy

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fiaz Ahmad Dev has said, the lawyer community has always played a key role in restoring democracy, provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country and the Lahore Police greatly valued those efforts. Lawyers community has been upholding the democratic values and supporting fundamental freedoms for permanent peace and tranquility in society. Lahore Police is fully aware of the problems of lawyers and all possible steps have been taken to facilitate them in performing their professional duties. He expressed these views, on Tuesday during his meeting with office bearers of the Lahore High Court Bar Association at LHC Lahore premises.

DIG Investigations Shehzada Sultan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers accompanied him. CCPO Lahore said, estate of the art facilities have been provided to Lawyer Community at recently established Police Facilitation Center in the arena of Lahore High Court. The CCPO Lahore said, as many as 14 police related facilities including certified copies of FIRs have been provided to the lawyers community through this centre. Fiaz Ahmad Dev said that police related digitalized facilities including certified copies of FIRs, Police Character Certificates, renewal of traffic license have been provided to the lawyers community at their door step.

Fiaz Ahmad Dev said Lahore Police and Bar enjoy life time friendly relationship as Lahore Police has always lauded the valuable efforts of lawyers community for freedom of Bench and Bar as well as provision of speedy justice to the suffering segments of society. He further said Lahore Police has been utilizing all available resources to provide maximum security to the lawyers community and further strengthen the strong bond between Bar and Police to solve both side genuine problems with mutual cooperation. The CCPO said, top priority has always been given to the issues of lawyers for their earliest redress. Fayyaz Ahmad Dev urged the lawyers community to extend due respect to police uniform as police have been providing protection of life and property to all the citizens indiscriminately day and night, in limited resources and untoward conditions.

The CTO Muntazir Mehdi briefed the office bearers regarding the traffic licensing facilities being provided at different traffic driving centres and booths. He further guided the Bar members regarding the SOPs and process of issuance of traffic licenses. There are 22 traffic driving licensing centers rendering state of the art online services to the citizens. Muntazir Mehdi informed that a special Driving Licensing Camp would be set up on coming Friday for the facility of the lawyers community. President Lahore High Court BAR Association Muhammad Maqsood Ahmad Buttar expressed his gratitude to the CCPO Lahore for providing the facility of issuance of driving licenses to the lawyers community and taking personal interest to resolve issues and problems of lawyers community.