The departments concerned retrieved 18-kanal state land worth Rs 22.22 million in Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Chichawatni and Kot Addu on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

The retrieved state land had been handed over to the administration concerned for official use.

According to a spokesperson for the office of Ombudsman Punjab, the administration retrieved 13.5-marla land of the Government Girls High School Dagar Rahtas, Bhakkar.