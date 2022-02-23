‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive starts in KP

Whopping plantation activities under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ has been started across Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts on Tuesday. KP Forest Department official told APP that 540 million saplings at national level including 173 million in Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be planted with the help of 750,000 boy scouts during the ongoing spring season under ‘Plant for Pakistan’.

Besides forest officials, he said politicians, LG representatives, officials of the district administration, students, academia, teachers, civil society, farmers and general public were being involved to achieve the set target.

He said plantation was the easiest way to counterbalance the growing effects of climate change and reverse deforestation and if every person plants at least five saplings and properly looks after it in a year then over one billion saplings would be planted in the country.