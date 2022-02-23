Govt ensuring people’s access to info through RTI Act: Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that proactive disclosure of information to the public by the state institutions was the most basic and foremost part of the government’s mission to promote the Right to Information Act.

He said that spreading awareness among people and the government departments to ensure positive utilisation of the facility was another integral part of the mission, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing an event at Alhamra, organised by the Punjab Information Commission on proactive disclosure.

He said that in the present age, availability of information was a tool that makes governments more accountable to people, adding that Panama Leaks were a clear example of the fact in recent history.

Hasaan Khawar said that implementation and promotion of the Right to Information Act was, in fact, a declaration of war against the status quo and the traditions of the past, and section four of this act was the vanguard of this war, he added.

Responding to questions from the media representatives, Hasaan Khawar said that meetings amongst political parties were a routine matter. He said that the opposition had only words, not numbers. If the opposition had numbers on their side, they would have brought a no-confidence motion against the government by now, he added.

He said the opposition would continue to talk and the government would continue its mission of public service. Responding to a question regarding Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, he said that the first and foremost objective of the act was to prevent the social media from defamatory practices.

Hasaan also distributed certificates among the representatives of three best departments for facilitating access to information. Among them, Police Department stood first, Anti-Corruption second and the deputy commissioner’s office was declared third.

PTI to complete tenure, form govt again after polls: Punjab Local Governments and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not only complete its tenure, but also come to power again after the next general elections.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the spring tree plantation campaign at Jallo Park, he said that the opposition parties were disappointed as the government was successfully running the state affairs. He said that the opposition parties had differences in their ranks, but still they were hoping for toppling the government. No matter how hard they try, neither they would be able to stage a long march nor bring a no-confidence motion in the assembly.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that Zardari and Sharif families, who were mired in corruption, were fearing jail cells, and that was why they were rallying against the PTI government. If Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches a compromise with them today, everything would be fine. But, he would never compromise with thieves and looters, he added.

He said the process of accountability was moving towards its logical conclusion, adding that all corrupt elements must be held accountable for their actions. He said that the Zardari and Sharif family committed corruption of billions of rupees. Both of them had been protecting each other’s corruption during their tenures, but the PTI government would bring them to book. He added that the PTI would fulfill the mandate and trust given to them by people and continue serving them.