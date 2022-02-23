JPMC hosts first Bariatric Surgery Masterclass

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) hosted its first-ever hands-on Bariatric Surgery Masterclass to create awareness about the harmful effects and the cure of obesity for improving lifestyle and health.

The two-day workshop took place under the mentorship and guidance of JPMC Acting Vice Chancellor and Executive Director Professor Shahid Rasul, Dr Amir Khan, Dr Surrender Dawani, and Patron-in-chief Professor Mumtaz Maher, President of Pakistan Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (PSM&BS) Pakistan, said a news release here on Tuesday.

This workshop is one of a its kind in which surgeons from other hospitals are invited to assist in surgery and learn from senior surgeons. JPMC has done more than 50 such surgeries in the past two years.

“This surgery is the definitive cure for obesity, and helps in improving, as well as reversing comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, sleep apnea, metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovarian syndrome,” Prof. Shahid Rasul explained.

It also increases the chances of pregnancy in obese females as well as increasing libido in obese males, he added. Given the fact that Pakistan is ranked in the top three countries in the global diabetic index for which obesity is a significant cause, this workshop is the need of the hour to create awareness among the doctors as well as the people, the vice chancellor stressed.