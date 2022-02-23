Minister, UNICEF delegation discusxs Covid-19 initiatives

A UNICEF delegation led by Ms. Catherine Russell, the Executive Director met with Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood and discussed initiatives taken during Covid-19. Key challenges like suffering of learning levels, increasing of dropout rate, enrollment of out of school children focusing especially on girls also came under discussion. They also exchanged views on stunted growth of the children. The delegation members also discussed launching of school meal program that might help improve children’s physical and mental health, said a news release issued here. It is to be mentioned here that the ministry and UNICEF has good working relation in matters related to education sector. The ministry selected UNICEF for procuring and supplies of hygiene kits cost US$ 9 million. UNICEF is also collaborating with the ministry for developing distance learning framework. Both sides reiterated their resolve to enhance working collaboration in future.













