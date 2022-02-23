Hyundai Nishat Motor introducing STARIA in Pakistan

With the coming of the new year, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) has released the all-new vehicle that is truly the future of mobility. Following a highly successful launch of the ELANTRA and the SONATA in 2021, Hyundai Pakistan is ready to launch the all-new STARIA. Inspired by the concept of a luxurious modern lounge, the futuristic styling commands instant attention. This vehicle is making its way to the Pakistani market for the first time ever.

Hyundai has planned four different versions for its different sorts of customers, with the all-new STARIA coming in a “HGS” variant that is ideal for active family and luxury business use while the other three variants are perfect vehicles for fleet business usage with multiple engine and transmission types to choose from. The all-new STARIA is in a class of its own – as an 11 seater, all variants come loaded with a variety of convenience, safety, performance, and utility features that are truly smart– designed with the base objective of making travelling easy and pleasurable.

The all-new STARIA – HGS comes equipped with a 16-Valve V6-Cylinder, 3.5L Gasoline Engine, with breathtaking 272ps maximum horsepower and 331 Nm Torque. The 8 speed Automatic Shift by Wire Transmission with paddle shifters also offers greater control, while the 4 different driving modes (Eco/ Sports/ Normal/ Smart) help ensure each unique driver’s experience is catered to.

Alongside the high grade performance metrics, the all-new 2022 Hyundai STARIA has industry best safety features; coming with a Surround View Monitor, Blind View Monitor, 6 Air Bags and Parking Sensors. When it comes to the matter of convenience and comfort, the STARIA has a range of features that elevate the experience – with a dual sunroof, Cruise Control + Auto Light Control, Long Reclining and Sliding Flat Seats with heating and ventilation for the first row which truly enhance the passengers’ experience. The 10.25” instrument cluster and the 8” infotainment system add greater freedom for the driver along the journey, and truly help solidify the all-new STARIA as a true vehicle of the future.With the release of Hyundai STARIA from 23rd of February 2022, HNMPL is set to deliver a truly one of a kind vehicle to the Pakistani automotive market.