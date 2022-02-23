National Badminton Championship to kick off on 25th

The DHA National Badminton Championship 2022, Junior & Seniors is scheduled from 25 Feb 2022 till 6 Mar 2022 at Capt Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, DHA Lahore.

This was stated by officials of DHA Lahore and Pakistan Badminton Federation in a joint press briefing on Tuesday. President Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Chaudhary and Senior Vice President Tayyab sohail stated that over 300 shuttlers, male and female and 14 teams, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber – Pakhtun Khwah (KP), Balochistan, Federal Area (Islamabad), Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Pak Railway, AJ&K, Police, HEC, SNGPL and New Khan Road Runners will compete in this Championship. Muhammad Ali Larosh and Miss Mahnoor Shahzad will defend their singles title. Pakistan WAPDA will defend the men and women team championship. Event is planned in a manner that maximum age group of males and females will be able to participate and showcase their talent at national level, he added. All matches will be played on knock-out-basis, he concluded.

Director Sports DHA Lahore, Brigadier Munir Ahmed (Retd) while speaking on the occasion dilated at length DHA Lahore’s contributions in hosting National Sports events at Lahore. He also added that it’s DHA Lahore’s resolve to provide state of the art sports facilities to our future generation, where they can polish their talent and can compete at International level to win more laurels for Pakistan. National Badminton Championship is the third National event that DHA Lahore is hosting within a span of six months.