The City School Group honours its employees with awards

The City School Group organized an event for Long Service Awards 2022, held at The City School Head Office in Lahore. The event was organized to encourage and appreciate the efforts and determination of the teachers, management and administrative staff who have played a pivotal role in the establishment of The City School as a global brand and extend its footprint to six countries across the globe.

Employees with more than 10 years of service for the organization were awarded certificates and trophies by Dr. Farzana – Group Chairperson and Mr. Aurangzeb Firoz – Member Board of Directors. The event included a delectable dinner for all the guests followed by an enjoyable Qawali performance.Dr Farzana – Group Chairperson, said ‘Loyal and dedicated employees are the foundation to any successful organization. We, at The City School are lucky to have hundreds of such dedicated employees who have helped build the educational legacy of The City School Group for the past 44 years. This event marks a milestone in The City School’s history and we are glad to host an event which honours employees who have served us for over a decade.’