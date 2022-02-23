To Russia, With Hope?

The local press has got it wrong, for some reason, that PM Imran Khan is all set to be the first Pakistani leader to visit Moscow since Nawaz Sharif 23 years ago. Presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Zardari also made landmark trips there in their times, and both visits played a part in nurturing the relationship to a point from where PM Imran Khan is now expected to take it to new heights. His meetings in the Kremlin, especially with President Vladimir Putin, will include just about everything under the sky and very important trade and security deals are expected to be signed.

Yet things are still not as simple as just overcoming all the bitterness of the past and opening a new chapter; one that is going to focus on cooperation, trade and commerce. Islamabad will have to chart its way very carefully because the PM is going there just when Moscow-Nato friction is the worst it’s been since the Cold War, and Washington is expecting Russian forces to invade Ukraine “any time now” (US President Joe Biden). That’s split the world into two major groups once again, of course, and western countries headed by the US and EU have very itchy fingers ready on their sanctions triggers. And while it is very good that Pakistan is poised to take relations with a very important country to a new, mutually beneficial, level, it’s also true that hugging the Russian bear will send the kind of messages to our friends on the other side of the Atlantic that we might not want to send right now.

So a very delicate balancing act is required on the part of Pakistan. And it doesn’t make for the ideal start that two days before the PM’s visit to Moscow the Pakistani embassy in Kiev “reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. In such times Pakistan should avoid getting caught in the complex web of accusations and counter-accusations and concentrate only on the task at hand, which is to enter into security and economic deals that benefit the country. Reports that the PM is going to offer to mediate between Washington and Moscow are also not going to impress anybody. It’s best not to try to punch above our weight. It’s good enough that the leadership has found a very good opportunity in very turbulent times, so it’s best to keep the eye on the ball. *