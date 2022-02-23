Hurting Parliament

Controversial ordinances promulgated over the last few days – Peca (Amendment) Act 2022 and Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 – have opened yet another can of worms and raised a number of very important questions. Both are clearly more in the interest of the ruling party than in the interest of the people of Pakistan, which is not exactly in keeping with the spirit of the constitution. Practically everybody outside the government has rejected amendments to Peca and threatened everything from protests to legal action because it is crystal clear that PTI has made them to silence all the criticism it is facing on a number of fronts. And to do it just when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was deliberating the legality of certain sections of Peca also amounts to making a very loud statement.

It’s also very clear why the Election Act was amended. Lately the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was calling out PTI parliamentarians, even ministers, for breaking the rules and participating in election campaigning. PTI needs its senior players on the ground at all times to tilt the scales in its favour because its policies, and their results, aren’t exactly doing a good job of making people vote for it. So, to do away with all the trouble that the ECP was causing, including issuing show cause notices and warnings to its senior members, PTI solved the whole problem with one ordinance which allows just about everybody to campaign for just about anybody. But the intention, and the manner in which all this was done, was not lost on anybody either.

Yet the most important fact about this is that the ruling party has now made it a recurring habit of completely ignoring parliament and opting for presidential resolutions. Gone are the days when Imran Khan would wax eloquent about the centrality of parliament in a working democracy, and how previous rulers hurt its integrity, along with vows to run things on the Westminster style once he came to power. As prime minister, he’s far happier with forcing things through ordinances than going through all the trouble that parliamentary debates, and votes, bring. So now Imran Khan is just one more head of state who has no qualms about reducing the house to a debating club, often with very little attendance and not much relevance at all to some of the most important matters of the state. With a little over a year of the present electoral cycle still remaining, the ruling party is advised to reconsider the ordinance route; not just for the sake of the quality of legislation, but also for the health of parliament and our struggling democracy. *