SAARC Chamber hails Razak Dawood’s statement

ISLAMABAD: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday termed the statement of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on resuming trade with India as encouraging saying it would benefit both the countries.

President SAARC Chamber, Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to a delegation of traders from Kasur led by Muhammad Ashfaq Kamboh said, “Every thing is possible but neighbors can not be changed”.

He said SAARC Chamber in principle had lauded Pakistan for seeking peace with India for next 100 years as envisioned in its first ever national security policy unveiled last month, said a news release issued here.

He said resuming trade would ultimately promote bilateral trade between the two neighbours.

The initiative stressed that normalising commercial relations was contingent for heading towards talks between the two countries.

He said Pakistan had already declared “Pakistan is not seeking hostility with India for the next 100 years besides aspiring peace with immediate neighbours,” which was associated with the development.

Iftikhar Ali – a veteran trade leader of the South Asia- urged upon both India and Pakistan that it was a high time to address core issues.

He said if world’s oldest disputes could be resolved; why not both neighbours could not diffuse their differences mutually.

He said South Asia housed one fifth of the total world population and its share in international trade was hardly five percent, adding, if both the countries would reach to an agreement with consensus, all indigenous resources could be diverted to development and welfare of the people of either sides besides durable peace in the region.