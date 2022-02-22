Kot Addu to be new district in Southern Punjab: Shabir Qureshi

MUZAFFARGARH: Federal Minister of State for Housing Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi Tuesday said that Kot Addu would be the new district in South Punjab.

While laying the foundation of the road from Tibba Shah Abbas to Abbas Walla bund in Dera Din Panah here, he said PTI’s government was paying special attention to the development of the Southern belt of the province.

Record development works worth billion of rupees were carried out across Southern Punjab, he added.

He said that provincial government gave approval of converting rural health centre of Dera Din Panah to THQ hospital with cost of Rs. 90 million.