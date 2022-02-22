Cop injured in DI Khan IED blast

PESHAWAR: A policeman sustained minor injuries when a mobile van was targeted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday morning.

The District Police Officer (DPO), DI Khan informed that the incident occurred in the Kolachi area of the district in which a policeman sustained minor injuries while the mobile van was partially damaged.

The injured cop was shifted to the hospital for treatment. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.