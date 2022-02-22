Martyrs like Captain Haider Abbas real ‘national heroes’: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of Captain Haider Abbas and said the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland were the real ‘national heroes.’

Captain Haider bravely fought with terrorists in an Intelligence-Based Operation in Balochistan, killed the anti-state elements and laid his life in the line of duty, he said in a statement. “Blood of martyrs will not go waste,” he remarked.

Farrukh Habib said the brave armed and security forces were committed to completely eradicating terrorism from the country.