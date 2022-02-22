Operation RuF ensures country’s successful transition from ‘uncertainty’ to ‘peace’: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on completion of five years of Operation Radd ul Fasaad (RuF) on Tuesday said it successfully continued and ensured the country’s transition from ‘uncertainty’ to ‘peace’.

“We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet while quoting the COAS as saying.

The Army Chief said, “Operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace. The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people.”

The ISPR DG tweeted that today the completion of five years of Operation RuF was being marked. The Operation was aimed at consolidating gains of the two-decades-long War on Terror and eliminating the remnants of terrorists across the country, he further said, adding, “RuF placed the security of people of Pakistan as a core objective.”