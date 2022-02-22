Pak vs Aus 2022: Australia announces ODI, T20 squad against Pakistan

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for its One Day International (ODI) and Twenty 20 International Pakistan tour that is expected in March.

As indicated by the assertion given by Cricket Australia, player Aaron Finch will lead the crew, while David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc, and Glenn Maxwell won’t be part of the Australian squad for white-ball matches.

Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Josh Hazlewood will be accessible for the test series against Pakistan that will begin from March 3.

Australia’s ODI and T20 crew: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Australia to visit Pakistan after 24 years. The PCB had before reported the details of Australia’s first visit through Pakistan since November 1998. The tour will happen in March and April 2022 and will include three Tests, three One-day internationals, and one Twenty20 international.

Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March) will have the Tests, while Lahore will host four white-ball matches from 29 March to 5 April.

The Tests will be important for the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be essential for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super, a 13-team contest from which the best seven teams and hosts India will qualify straightforwardly for the 2023 event.

Australia announced test crew for impending Pakistan tour Cricket Australia had as of now reported an 18-part test crew for the much-anticipated Pakistan visit in right around 24 years on Tuesday, beginning on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

As indicated by the statement given by Cricket Australia, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson are essential for an 18-member crew, adding that spinner Ashton Agar’s name is the only addition from the main group of players that won the Ashes series against England.

The Australia Test crew included: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

PCB declares Test crew for Australia series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had additionally announced its Test crew having 16 players and five reserves for the forthcoming home series against Australia.

“Pakistan cricket selectors declared 16 players and five reserves for the three Tests against Australia, which will be played in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March),” a statement gave by the PCB said.

As indicated by PCB, three changes have been made to the Test squad after the Bangladesh visit.

Test crew

Babar Azam (skipper) (Central Punjab)

Mohammad Rizwan (bad habit skipper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab)

Azhar Ali (Central Punjab)

Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)

Fawad Alam (Sindh)

Haris Rauf (Northern)

Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)

Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)

Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)

Nauman Ali (Northern)

Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Saud Shakeel (Sindh)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Shan Masood (Balochistan)

Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

Reserves

Kamran Ghulam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab)

Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh)

Yasir Shah (Balochistan)