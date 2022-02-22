Annual Sports Week 2022 kicks off at University of Turbat

QUETTA: Annual Sports Week 2022 has started at the University of Turbat (UoT) here on Monday which was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Turbat. On this occasion, a colorful ceremony was organized by the Directorate of Sports. Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, Deans, Directors, Heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty members, players, and students attended the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad said, it is the tradition of the University of Turbat to organize sports week every year. Sports activities are essential for physical and mental health of the students and university staff. The extra-curricular and co-curricular activities are the integral part of the university’s academic calendar which aims to relieve the students and faculty members from academic workload and other issues.

Dr. Jan Muhammad said that besides organizing sports activities inside campus, we would also provide platform and opportunity to our students in order to actively take part in the sports events that are held outside campus for enabling our students to showcase their co-curricular skills at local and national level.

The Vice-Chancellor lauded the efforts of the Sports Director Mazhar Ali and his team for organizing annual sports week in a professional manner. Talking to the players, VC said that sports taught us to move forward through healthy competition and promote a culture of tolerance, consistency, and peace.

Addressing on the occasion, Director Sports Mazhar Ali said that in these week-long sports activities, male and female students would participate in different sports including cricket, football, badminton, table tennis and other local national games.