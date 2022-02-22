Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso: medical, local sources

Ouagadougou: An explosion at an artisanal mine in Burkina Faso Monday afternoon killed at least 55 people and wounded a similar number, local and medical sources told AFP.

The blast, at a gold-panning site at Gomgombiro in the southwest of the country, happened when a stock of dynamite blew up, said, local officials and hospital staff.

“At least five casualties have succumbed to their wounds, bringing the toll to 55,” said one hospital source.

Women and children were among the 50 or so injured, the source added.