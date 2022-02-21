Iran desires bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

The government of Islamic Republic of Iran fully desired to have bilateral trade relations with brother country Pakistan and in this connection efforts were being made to enhance the quantum of export and import goods between the two countries by organizing industrial exhibition and trade webinars.

This was stated by Consul General Islamic Republic of Iran at Karachi Hassan Nournian while addressing the business community of Hyderabad here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Monday.

He said the business community of Pakistan could get opportunity of making investment or doing business in Iran and the Iranian consulates are ready to facilitate them. Likewise other parts in Pakistan, the exhibition of Iranian products will also be organized in Hyderabad soon, he informed and invited HCCI to also take part in the international webinars, which planned by the Iran government for promotion of business activities.

HCCI President Muhammad Faizan Elahi, while welcoming the Consul General Iran, said Hyderabad was the second largest trade and industrial hub of Sindh province and the business community has been engaged in exporting different products including raw cotton, textile yarn, surgical equipments, handicrafts, petroleum products, fruits and vegetables to different countries of the world.

He said that Pakistan had strong brotherly relations with Iran and organizing trade exhibitions and webinars, these relations would further stronger.